FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alstom shares jump on report of GE takeover interest
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 24, 2014 / 11:30 AM / 3 years ago

Alstom shares jump on report of GE takeover interest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A General Electric Company (GE) logo is seen on a toggle switch package in New York January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

PARIS (Reuters) - Shares in Alstom jumped over 17 percent on Thursday after Bloomberg reported that General Electric (GE.N) was in talks to buy the French turbine and train maker for about $13 billion.

Shares in Bouygues (BOUY.PA), Alstom’s biggest shareholder with a 29 percent stake, were 5 percent higher.

Alstom said in a statement it was not informed of any potential public tender offer for its shares and would update investors on its prospects on May 7, when it releases annual results.

“GE certainly has the means, and even an interest in the majority of Alstom’s activities,” a Paris-based trader said. “It’s active in power, transport and grid. The price mentioned could be justified by potential synergies.”

Reporting by Natalie Huet and Blaise Robinson; Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.