Hollande to meet GE, Siemens-MHI heads on Alstom on Friday

June 19, 2014 / 8:19 PM / 3 years ago

Hollande to meet GE, Siemens-MHI heads on Alstom on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande will hold successive meetings on Friday afternoon with the heads of General Electric (GE.N), and Siemens (SIEGn.DE) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 7011.t about their rival tie-up proposals for Alstom (ALSO.PA), an official in Hollande’s office said.

The official was speaking after Hollande consulted with key ministers on the matter on Thursday.

The official said Hollande would hold fresh meetings with his ministers early on Friday before the discussions with the company principles but did not make any comment on whether the government had formed a preference.

Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Mark John; Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
