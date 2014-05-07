FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toshiba wants to buy Alstom power grid business from GE: Nikkei
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 7, 2014 / 7:05 PM / 3 years ago

Toshiba wants to buy Alstom power grid business from GE: Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo of Toshiba Corp is seen atop of the company headquarters in Tokyo January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Shohei Miyano

(Reuters) - Toshiba Corp (6502.T) will offer to buy Alstom’s (ALSO.PA) power grid business for “several hundred billion yen” if General Electric Co (GE.N) completes its planned purchase of Alstom’s energy business, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

GE has offered to buy Alstom’s energy business, which makes power generation systems along with power grids, for about $16.9 billion.

The French company said last week it was reviewing GE’s offer but has also given Germany’s Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE) until the end of May to make a rival bid.

A spokesman for GE declined to comment on the Nikkei story.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.