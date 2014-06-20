FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries says regrets France's decision on Alstom
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 20, 2014 / 6:19 PM / 3 years ago

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries says regrets France's decision on Alstom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (7011.T) said on Friday it acknowledged and regretted the French government’s decision to reject its joint offer with Siemens (SIEGn.DE) for a tie-up with engineering group Alstom (ALSO.PA).

“Mitsubishi will remain committed to developing its relationship with France and French industrial partners in the future,” the Japanese firm said in an emailed statement.

The company said it was proud of the cooperation with nuclear group Areva AREVA.PA and looked forward to working with other leading French companies.

France chose General Electric (GE.N) to form an alliance with Alstom on Friday.

Reporting by Natalie Huet; editing by Maya Nikolaeva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.