New GE offer for Alstom is much better: French finance minister

French Finance minister Michel Sapin attends a press conference at the Ministry in Paris, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - A revised offer by General Electric (GE.N) for a tie-up with Alstom (ALSO.PA) is a “substantial improvement” on its previous proposal, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Thursday.

“You see, the government was right to intervene,” he told reporters on the margins of a meeting of European finance ministers in Luxembourg.

GE said earlier its new offer had been agreed with Alstom management and would create an “alliance” with 50:50 joint ventures in grid, nuclear and renewable assets.

The U.S. group would still end up with all of the lucrative gas turbines arm if approved by Alstom’s board.