FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Siemens offer for Alstom likely on Tuesday: source
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 28, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

Siemens offer for Alstom likely on Tuesday: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Germany’s Siemens is due to present its offer for a possible deal with French peer Alstom on Tuesday, according to a source familiar with the matter.

“The Siemens’ offer should be confirmed tomorrow during the day,” the source said.

He added that the French state believed that Alstom should take the time necessary to examine all the offers on the table.

A spokesman for Siemens in Munich did not confirm the information.

(Reporting By Julien Ponthus and Maya Nikolaeva; writing by John Irish)

This story was corrected to say the spokesman is based in Munich, not Frankfurt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.