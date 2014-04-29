FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Siemens about to present Alstom offer: French econ min
April 29, 2014 / 1:43 PM / 3 years ago

Siemens about to present Alstom offer: French econ min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Germany’s Siemens (SIEGn.DE) is about to make a detailed offer for the power business of ailing French group Alstom (ALSO.PA), French Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg told parliament on Tuesday.

“An offer from Germany’s Siemens .. is in the process of being filed into the hands of the board of directors of Alstom,” Montebourg said, defending his government’s intervention after learning last week that U.S.-based GE (GE.N) was seeking to buy the arm that makes up 70 percent of Alstom’s revenues.

Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by Mark John

