Siemens, Mitsubishi improve offer for Alstom's energy assets

View of a Haliade 150 offshore wind turbine at Alstom's offshore wind site in Le Carnet, on the Loire Estuary, near Saint Nazaire, western France, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Siemens and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) raised their offer for Alstom’s energy businesses to compete with a revised bid by U.S. rival General Electric.

Siemens-MHI and GE have been facing off in a battle for control of Alstom’s power businesses that has seen the Socialist government give itself powers to block any deal in the name of protecting local jobs and influence over a strategic sector.

Under their amended offer, Siemens-MHI would pay 8.2 billion euros ($11.2 billion) in cash rather than 7 billion and value Alstom’s power businesses at 14.6 billion euros, 400 million more than previously and still well above GE’s 12.4 billion.

Alstom said its board of directors would convene no later than June 23 to review the reshaped offers.

The improved Siemens-MHI proposal still foresees Siemens buying Alstom’s gas turbine business.

But MHI is now offering to buy a 40 percent stake in the combined steam, grid and hydro business of Alstom and bundle them in a holding company. It previously planned to create three joint ventures by acquiring 40 percent of the steam business, 20 percent of grid and 20 percent of hydro.

The change will increase MHI’s share of the cash payment to 3.9 billion euros from 3.1 billion. Siemens’s contribution rises to 4.3 billion euros from 3.9 billion, with the company saying the increase was based on “a subsequent, more advanced opportunity/risk analyses”.

In addition, Siemens is offering to immediately enter into a joint venture for mobility management, including signalling, with Alstom.

“MHI and Siemens continue to firmly believe that their proposal is the best one for Alstom, its employees, its clients, its shareholders and French national interests. Such proposal is superior industrially, financially and socially,” the two companies said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7336 Euros)