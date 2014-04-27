FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alstom to reflect on its future until Wednesday
#Business News
April 27, 2014 / 6:52 PM / in 3 years

Alstom to reflect on its future until Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French engineering firm Alstom said on Sunday it would continue to reflect on its future until Wednesday and that it had requested trading in its shares remain suspended until then.

The statement from the company follows news of an offer from U.S. giant General Electric to buy its power arm, and of a potential alternative proposal from German group Siemens. The French government also intervened on Sunday to express concerns about jobs and other issues of national interest.

The turbine and train maker’s statement did not mention any of these issues, saying only that “Alstom continues and deepens its strategic reflection and will make a further announcement no later than Wednesday 30 April morning. In the meantime, the company has requested that the trading of its shares remains suspended.”

Alstom’s shares were suspended from trading on Friday at the request of market regulator AMF.

Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Natalie Huet

