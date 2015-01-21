Alstom keeps full-year targets, to get more cash from GE

The logo of Alstom is pictured on a building during an inaugural visit of the Alstom offshore wind turbine plants in Montoir-de-Bretagne, near Saint-Nazaire, western France, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s Alstom, which is selling most of its power equipment business to General Electric, confirmed its full-year revenue and profit target after posting a 10 percent quarterly sales jump at its rail business.

Alstom said it had struck additional commercial agreements with GE worth 400 million euros ($463.16 million), in a statement on Wednesday. The extra proceeds, flagged late last year, should help the group mitigate the impact of a record $772 million U.S. fine it faces in settlement of bribery allegations.

The U.S. Department of Justice has required that Alstom, not GE, pay the fine, but Alstom CEO Patrick Kron has said the overall negative impact would not be significant, at around 1-2 percent of the GE deal, thanks to positive adjustments, including fees, GE will pay to use the Alstom brand.

Alstom shares were 3.7 percent higher at 1138 GMT, the top performers on France’s CAC 40 blue-chip index. Analysts said orders were better than expected and sales growth was sound. The extra proceeds from GE were another positive factor.

Shareholders last month approved Alstom’s sale of its energy equipment business to GE for 12.35 billion euros after a slump in demand for its power turbines hit the French group’s cash flow and credit ratings.

Alstom plans to use the proceeds to expand its rail business, create energy joint ventures with GE, cut debt and buy back up to 4 billion euros in shares.

The deal is expected to close by mid-year. Kron said the group was seeking regulators’ green light on the deal.

European Union antitrust regulators have already set a Feb. 23 deadline for a decision.

Orders at Alstom’s rail arm reached 1.615 billion euros in the third quarter of its fiscal year, above analysts’ average forecasts of 1.5 billion.

The group’s order backlog, 27 billion euros at the end of 2014, represents more than four years of sales.

Third-quarter sales, at 1.5 billion euros, were boosted by deliveries of regional and mainline trains in France, Germany and Italy as well as tramways in Dubai and high-speed trains in Switzerland and Poland, Alstom said.

Alstom expects high single-digit organic sales growth, positive free cash flow and an operating margin, after corporate costs, exceeding 5 percent for the year to end-March.