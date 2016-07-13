FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Alstom quarterly sales up 9 percent but orders drop
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 13, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

Alstom quarterly sales up 9 percent but orders drop

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A logo of the Alstom is seen before the the news conference to present the company's full year to end-March 2015/16 annual results in Saint-Ouen, near Paris, France, May 11, 2016.Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - French railway locomotive maker Alstom on Wednesday reported a 9 percent increase in quarterly sales and reaffirmed its revenue and margin growth targets for the years up to 2020.

In the three months to June, sales were up 9 percent at 1.75 billion euros ($1.93 billion), an increase of 7 percent on an organic basis.

The growth reflected project deliveries in regional, high-speed and suburban trains in France and regional trains in Italy, Germany and Sweden, along with project progress in South Africa, a maintenance deal in the UK, and a signaling project in Canada.

Orders fell by more than half to 889 million euros, but the company said the underlying trend was strong.

"The low level of orders does not reflect the commercial activity that has been very strong and should translate into orders in coming quarters," Henri Poupart-Lafarge, Alstom's Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement.

He said recently announced projects for the extension of the

Dubai metro and regional trains for Italy had not yet been booked.

Reporting by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.