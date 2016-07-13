Alstom quarterly sales up 9 percent but orders drop

A logo of the Alstom is seen before the the news conference to present the company's full year to end-March 2015/16 annual results in Saint-Ouen, near Paris, France, May 11, 2016.

PARIS (Reuters) - French railway locomotive maker Alstom on Wednesday reported a 9 percent increase in quarterly sales and reaffirmed its revenue and margin growth targets for the years up to 2020.

In the three months to June, sales were up 9 percent at 1.75 billion euros ($1.93 billion), an increase of 7 percent on an organic basis.

The growth reflected project deliveries in regional, high-speed and suburban trains in France and regional trains in Italy, Germany and Sweden, along with project progress in South Africa, a maintenance deal in the UK, and a signaling project in Canada.

Orders fell by more than half to 889 million euros, but the company said the underlying trend was strong.

"The low level of orders does not reflect the commercial activity that has been very strong and should translate into orders in coming quarters," Henri Poupart-Lafarge, Alstom's Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement.

He said recently announced projects for the extension of the

Dubai metro and regional trains for Italy had not yet been booked.