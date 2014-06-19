FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Siemens France considers its Alstom bid 'superior' to GE
June 19, 2014 / 5:19 PM / 3 years ago

Siemens France considers its Alstom bid 'superior' to GE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Siemens SIGEN.DE France’s head said he still considers its joint proposal with Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) (7011.T) for French engineering group Alstom (ALSO.PA) superior to a revamped offer revealed on Thursday by rival General Electric (GE.N).

“The counter offer of GE reinforces the credibility of the joint MHI-Siemens concept. It actually follows our approach – but doesn’t change the game. Our concept is still superior,” Siemens France Chief Executive Christophe de Maistre said in a statement.

Reporting by James Regan; editing by Michel Rose

