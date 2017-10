The logo of French power and transport engineering company Alstom is pictured during a news conference to present the company's 2011-2012 annual results in Paris May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - Alstom (ALSO.PA) said on Friday it would supply Brazilian wind power company Casa dos Ventos with onshore turbines as part of a 230 million euro ($297 million) contract.

Alstom will provide 68 wind turbines as well as maintenance for onshore wind farms located in northeastern Brazil, it said in a statement.