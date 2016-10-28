FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU clears Imerys alumina business purchase with conditions
October 28, 2016 / 9:50 AM / 10 months ago

EU clears Imerys alumina business purchase with conditions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday it had approved French minerals company Imerys's (IMTP.PA) acquisition of alumina producer Alteo ARC and Alufin GmbH Tabularoxid, subject to conditions.

The Commission said that Imerys and the businesses it was acquiring were all active in production and supply of various specialty aluminas in Europe, with limited competition if they combined.

The clearance is therefore conditional on Imerys divesting Alteo ARC's entire white fused alumina business and related businesses in Alteo's plant in La Bathie, France.

Alteo ARC and Alufin are both part of French group Alteo.

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Julia Fioretti

