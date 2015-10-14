FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European Commission clears Intel's $16.7 billion bid for Altera
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 14, 2015 / 1:47 PM / 2 years ago

European Commission clears Intel's $16.7 billion bid for Altera

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shadows are cast near the Intel logo at the 2015 Computex exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - World No. 1 chipmaker Intel Corp gained unconditional EU antitrust approval on Wednesday for its $16.7 billion bid for Altera Corp, its largest ever acquisition.

The European Commission said it did not see any competition issues from the deal, confirming a Reuters report last week.

“Our decision demonstrates that relevant deals can be swiftly approved if they raise no competition concern,” European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

Intel wants to boost its portfolio of higher-margin chips used in data centers and focus on chips for cars, watches and other devices in a future “Internet of Things”, a strategy which should be facilitated with the Altera deal.

Reporting By Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.