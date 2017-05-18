Altice vows to challenge EU charges over PT Portugal deal

The logo of cable and mobile telecoms company Altice Group is seen during a news conference in Paris, France, March 21, 2017.

PARIS (Reuters) - Telecoms group Altice (ATCA.AS) said it would challenge accusations by the European Commission that it had taken control of PT Portugal before winning approval for the acquisition from the European Union antitrust regulator in 2015.

"Altice does not agree with the European Commission's preliminary conclusions and will submit a full response," the company said on Thursday, after the EU executive issued a formal statement of objections setting out its allegations.

"The investigation proceedings do not affect the approval granted by the European Commission for the acquisition of PT Portugal," the Altice statement added.