FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France economy minister to meet Altice owner Drahi: source
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 22, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

France economy minister to meet Altice owner Drahi: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron will meet Patrick Drahi, the billionaire owner of European telecoms group Altice ATCE.AS, on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the latter’s proposed bid for Bouygues Telecom, said a person familiar with the matter.

Macron has already expressed misgivings about the proposed takeover, which would see Altice subsidiary Numericable SFR NUME.PA, number two in France, buy number three Bouygues Telecom.

The government is concerned that the operators will slow investments in mobile and high-speed broadband while the deals are carried out, and is also wary that an upcoming spectrum auction will not be carried out smoothly, the person said.

“The government must defend the public interest since telecoms is a key sector for the economy and the country,” said the person.

Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Brian Love

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.