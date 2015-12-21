Altice completes purchase of 70 percent of cable operator Suddenlink

Dexter Goei, CEO of cable and mobile telecoms company Altice, attends a news conference in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - European telecoms group Altice (ATCA.AS) said on Monday it had completed the purchase of 70 percent of U.S. regional cable company Suddenlink from existing shareholders in a deal worth $9.1 billion.

“With this acquisition, Altice has officially entered the large and attractive U.S. cable market, further diversifying and balancing its portfolio of high-quality businesses,” Altice said in a statement.

It said BC Partners and CPP Investment Board retained a 30 percent stake in Suddenlink.

U.S. regulators approved the deal on Friday.