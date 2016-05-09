FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Investment banking boutique GCA Savvian merges with Altium
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 9, 2016 / 10:27 AM / a year ago

Investment banking boutique GCA Savvian merges with Altium

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Japan’s investment banking boutique GCA Savvian (2174.T) is merging with European peer Altium to increase the reach of its technology-focused advisory services.

The combined group will have 370 merger and acquisitions professionals, combining GCA’s strength in Asia and Japan with Altium’s European focus, the companies said in a presentation on Monday.

Combined 2015 revenues of the groups stand at $185 million and earnings at $93 million, split almost equally between Asia, the Americas and Europe.

GCA Savvian was created by a merger of Japan’s GCA with U.S. tech advisory boutique Savvian in 2007. Recent deals it advised on include Total System’s (TSS.N) $2.35 billion acquisition of payment processing group TransFirst.

Altium’s focus is on European technology transactions - such as the ongoing sale of software group Autoform - as well as on consumer-focused deals such as the current sale of A-Rosa River Cruises.

Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.