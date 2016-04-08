FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philip Morris wins Missouri 'lights' class action trial
#Health News
April 8, 2016 / 12:55 AM / a year ago

Philip Morris wins Missouri 'lights' class action trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Packs of Marlboro cigarettes are displayed for sale at a convenience store in Somerville, Massachusetts July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - A jury in St. Louis, Missouri on Thursday rejected a request for about $1.8 billion in damages against Philip Morris USA in a class-action lawsuit that claimed the company misled smokers about the health risks of “light” cigarettes.

The lawsuit was filed in 2000 after plaintiffs alleged the Altria Group Inc unit violated Missouri’s Merchandising Practices Act in marketing Marlboro Lights.

“The jury correctly rejected plaintiffs’ allegations of misrepresentation and damages,” Murray Garnick said on behalf of Philip Morris USA in a statement.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) prohibits the use of “lights” and certain other descriptions unless the manufacturer receives permission to use them.

In November, the Illinois Supreme Court also threw out a $10.1 billion verdict against Philip Morris USA in a long-running lawsuit accusing the company of misleading smokers about the health risks of “light” cigarettes.

Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
