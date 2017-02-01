FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2017

Altria unit recalls some U.S. smokeless tobacco products

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Co, a unit of Altria Group Inc, said on Tuesday it recalled some of its smokeless tobacco products after consumers found metal objects in some cans.

The company got complaints from eight consumers in Indiana, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Ohio, who found some sharp metal objects in certain cans.

The objects were visible to them. No injuries were reported.

The recall involved certain products under brands Cope, Copenhagen, Husky Brands and Skoal, which were made in the company’s Franklin Park, Illinois, facility.

Copenhagen Fine Cut in a fiberboard can, Copenhagen Long Cut in a fiberboard can and Copenhagen Long Cut Wintergreen in a plastic can were not affected, the company said.

“We appreciate our consumers’ patience and loyalty while we work through this matter,” Altria spokesman Steve Callahan said in an email to Reuters.

The company said it notified the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of the recall and was working with federal authorities on the issue.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney

