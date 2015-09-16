Petcoke: the ticking time bomb at the heart of aluminum

An employee operates a truck at a foundry shop of the Rusal Khakassia aluminium smelter outside the town of Sayanogorsk, Russia, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

LONDON (Reuters) - The world is producing too much aluminum.

That’s what the price says. London Metal Exchange metal for three-month delivery is currently trading just above $1,600 per tonne, a level which is simply not sustainable for many higher-cost producers.

There have been plenty of smelter closures and curtailments. But not enough, particularly in China, which is exporting its surplus to the rest of the world in the form of semi-fabricated products.

Widespread allegations that some of these are “fake semis” have added extra heat to already simmering trade tensions.

Aluminum’s problems have a lot to do with the metal’s production process.

Bauxite, the key metallic input, is a commonly occurring mineral and one that can be easily scooped out of the ground without the need for “hard rock” mining.

That abundance of supply has been proven by Indonesia’s ban on exports of bauxite to China. Chinese smelters have wasted no time simply switching sources, particularly to Malaysia, a country with virtually no bauxite sector until one was needed.

Smelters, meanwhile, are capital intensive to build and costly to shut down. Electricity, the second most important input for making aluminum, acts as a brake on industry’s responsiveness to low prices because so many smelters have locked themselves into long-term supply contracts.

Which is why the aluminum sector has a long, long history of over-producing during times of demand and price weakness. There is no easy cost point at which the supply chain can react, unlike most other metals, where mining is the response valve.

But might that all change in a couple of years time? Might the aluminum production sector, currently swamped with excess output, face its own supply chain challenge?

Yes, according to a new study by three consultants, AZ China, Cascade Resources and Turner Mason and Co.(“Anode coke outlook to 2025”)

Readers may well recognize the first of those names. AZ China is a respected specialist on all things concerning the Chinese aluminum sector.

But maybe not the second two, because they specialize in carbon products and petrochemicals respectively.

And this is a study on the availability of the third, often forgotten, input into the aluminum production process, carbon anodes.

COKE DEPENDENCY

The aluminum production process requires up to half a tonne of carbon for every tonne of metal produced.

Specifically petroleum coke (petcoke), a by-product of the oil refining process. And specifically anode-grade petcoke, commonly defined as that with a sulfur content of less than three percent.

There are two dominant suppliers of anode coke to the world’s smelters, the United States and China.

Output in both is declining.

In the U.S. this is largely a function of the increasing use of shale oils, which ”reduce either the quality or

quantity of petcoke produced, or both,” the study argues.

A similar trend has been evolving in China, reflecting changes in oil refining technology.

In both cases what is an essential ingredient in the process of making aluminum is nothing more than a low-value by-product for oil refiners.

The study examines every other possible supply source but concludes that supply will be insufficient to meet smelter demand from around 2017.

“The argument that ‘you can get the coke if you are prepared to pay enough’ is not a sustainable position,” the study’s authors write, concluding that “at some point, there simply will not be enough coke on a global basis.”

And that scenario may not be the worst case one.

“UNQUALIFIED” COKE

China has historically produced around 25 million tonnes of petcoke, of which around half is anode-grade, according to Paul Adkins of AZ China.

Its smelters are also using some 4.0-4.5 million tonnes of higher-sulphur coke, “fuel coke”, allowing the country to remain a net exporter of the good stuff to the tune of around 2.0 million tonnes.

In essence the rapid build-out of Chinese smelter capacity has seen “a race to the bottom of the quality spectrum” in terms of petcoke.

A race to the bottom that has just attracted the attention of the Chinese authorities.

A new law was signed earlier this month prohibiting the import, sale or burning of “unqualified” petcoke.

There is no definition of “unqualified” yet. Indeed, the law calls for a new national standard.

The concern for AZ China is that Beijing will adopt what is the recognized industry standard of three percent sulfur as the cut-off point.

If it does, Chinese smelters will have no choice other than to switch to low-sulphur petcoke, in effect killing off supply to the rest of the world. Indeed, they will themselves struggle to source sufficient supply for their own operations.

With the next major producer, the U.S., also characterized by a long-term shift to shale oils and a long-term decline in anode-grade coke, any change to China’s supply will simply accelerate the time-line of chronic shortage.

ACHILLES HEEL

Unlike bauxite and power supply, aluminum producers have little say over how much suitable coke is produced by oil refiners, who are first and foremost in the business of producing oil and other higher-value petrochemical products.

Coke is the unlikely Achilles heel of the world’s aluminum producers and, if the study is to be believed, one that could force profound changes on the entire aluminum supply chain.

“This looming shortage of petcoke is as important to the aluminum industry as the discovery of the Hall-Heroult process”, according to Cascade’s Stuart Ehrenreich, referring to the break-through technology that allowed the commercialization of aluminum production in the nineteenth century.

There may be an element of hyperbole in that comment.

But the authors of the report are adamant that availability of petcoke is a ticking time bomb for the aluminum industry and one that sits at the heart of every potline of every smelter.

A raw material shortage limiting aluminum production has never been seen before and may seem fantastic even now, given the entire industry’s focus is currently on producing less not more metal.

It’s easy, though, to forget how new is aluminum relative to other industrial metals, which have been mined for centuries.

The world needed large amounts of surplus electricity to make aluminum happen. It also needed large amounts of a by-product of the oil-refining process.

Both are intrinsically modern technologies and aluminum’s technical history is still relatively young, leaving it vulnerable to unexpected challenges.

Petcoke, or rather the lack of it, may prove to be that sort of industry-moulding challenge.

