A man walks past aluminum coil at an aluminum factory in Pindamonhangaba, Brazil, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

LONDON (Reuters) - Daily average primary aluminum output excluding China fell to 68,500 tonnes in June from a revised 68,900 tonnes in May, data from the International Aluminium Institute (IAI) showed on Monday.

Global production for June, excluding China, was 2.056 million tonnes, down from a revised 2.135 million recorded in May.