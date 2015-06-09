FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Century, union reach new tentative labor deal in lockout's fourth week
June 9, 2015 / 10:32 PM / 2 years ago

Century, union reach new tentative labor deal in lockout's fourth week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Century Aluminum and unionized workers at its Hawesville, Kentucky smelter reached a new tentative agreement on Tuesday, four weeks after a lockout began, the company said on its website.

The more-than 560 members of United Steelworkers Local 9423, who have rejected four previous agreements, still need to vote on the agreement before the lockout at the 244,000-tonne-per-year smelter ends.

The union and Century, controlled by Swiss commodities trade house Glencore, resumed negotiations last week.

Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by Chris Reese

