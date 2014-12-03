Aluminum futures market under stress from December supply shock

The aluminium cab of the all-new Ford 2015 F-150 pickup truck is seen at the Ford Rouge Center in Dearborn, Michigan, November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The aluminum market is showing signs of severe stress as a revival in demand from sectors such as cars and construction bumps up against constricted supply.

Traders wanting to roll over contracts are having to pay London Metal Exchange (LME) prices that are close to two-year peaks and the cost could spike further as record premiums - the charge to obtain physical metal - encourage traders to hoard.

Costs to roll over a short cash aluminum position for delivery tomorrow or the next day have soared above $7 per contract for the past four trading days, having edged up in late November to the highest since December 2012.

“It’s certainly a signal that things are looking a little bit better on the economic front,” said strategist Daniel Hynes of ANZ in Sydney.

Hynes said aluminum was benefiting from a broad-based pick-up in demand from the auto sector and non-residential construction. U.S. auto sales hit an annualized rate of about 17.1 million units in November, the best pace for that month since 2003.

Supply has been hard to get. Stock built up in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis has been tied up in financing deals or in logjams at warehouses, now the subject of litigation in the United States.

Financing deals made possible by cheap money after the crisis have locked millions of tonnes of aluminum away from the market. In such deals, a bank or trader buys aluminum, simultaneously selling it forward at a profit, having locked in costs such as rent, insurance and financing.

“On a fundamental level, I suppose you just have to dismiss it as the stocks are there, but they’re just tightly held,” said a broker in Hong Kong.

Some 4.3 million tonnes of aluminum is held in LME sheds and a similar volume is estimated to be held outside exchange sheds where rent is cheaper. Much of this will be hedged through short positions on the LME.

LME open interest data shows short aluminum positions for December stand at 1.22 million to 2.32 million tonnes, compared with 1.02 million to 1.55 million in long position.

Ballooning costs to hold metal mean some may choose to forgo juicy premiums - benchmark in Asia is at $420 on top of cash LME - and deliver metal to LME warehouses instead, putting a brake on rising premiums just as producers and users are set to agree Asian benchmark terms for the first quarter of next year.

Traders said they expected only a small $10-$20 increase in term premiums for the first quarter, with negotiations expected to conclude as soon as Friday. <BASE/ASIA2>