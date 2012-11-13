FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa and Societe Generale to sell 5.28 percent of Amadeus
November 13, 2012 / 6:56 PM / 5 years ago

Lufthansa and Societe Generale to sell 5.28 percent of Amadeus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) and French bank Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) will sell 5.28 percent of Spanish travel technology company Amadeus IT Holdings’ (AMA.MC) share capital, mandated bank HSBC (HSBA.L) said in a statement.

Lufthansa will sell around 16 million Amadeus shares, equivalent to 3.61 percent of the company, while Societe Generale will place 1.66 percent of Amadeus’ share capital.

HSBC said the accelerated bookbuilt offer was not expected to take longer than a day.

Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Louise Heavens

