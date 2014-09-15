Ex-Amaranth trader settles U.S. agency's price manipulation claims

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A former trader at Amaranth Advisors who oversaw its energy desk when the hedge fund collapsed in 2006 has agreed to pay $750,000 to resolve a U.S. regulator’s lawsuit accusing him of attempting to manipulate natural gas futures prices.

The settlement between Brian Hunter, Amaranth’s former head energy trader, and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission was disclosed in court papers filed in New York federal court on Monday.

Along with the fine, Hunter agreed to a ban on trading in futures contracts, options and other financial products regulated by the CFTC during the settlement period on the day the contract expires, court records state.

Hunter also agreed not to trade in natural gas futures contracts or options during the daily closing period for trading them, according to the consent order.

The deal, which was approved by U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams, will close out one of the CFTC’s highest-profile enforcement actions and allow Hunter to avoid a trial that had until relatively recently been set for Oct. 6.

The trial was scheduled after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled in 2013 that another agency, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, did not have the authority to impose a $30 million fine on Hunter.

The CFTC’s case against Hunter was considered important for the agency, which has used it as a formal argument to introduce one of its most contested rules, which caps the overall position in futures any one trader can hold.

Andrew Lourie, a lawyer for Hunter, declined to comment. A spokesman for the CFTC did not respond to a request for comment.

The CFTC sued Amaranth and Hunter in July 2007, after the former $9.2 billion hedge fund piled up $6.4 billion in losses from bad natural gas contracts.

The CFTC alleged that Amaranth and Hunter had aimed to manipulate the price of natural gas futures contracts traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange in early 2006.

Amaranth agreed in 2009 to pay $7.5 million to settle charges by the CFTC and FERC.

The hedge fund likewise agreed in 2011 to pay $77.1 million to settle claims by traders who in a class action said they were hurt by the manipulation.

The case is U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission v. Amaranth Advisors LLC, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 07-cv-06682.