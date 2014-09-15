Timeline: Amaranth's Brian Hunter settles with U.S. CFTC

(Reuters) - A former trader at Amaranth Advisors who oversaw its energy desk when the hedge fund collapsed in 2006 has agreed to pay $750,000 to resolve a U.S. regulator’s lawsuit accusing him of attempting to manipulate natural gas futures prices.

The settlement between Brian Hunter, Amaranth’s former head energy trader, and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission was disclosed in court papers filed in New York federal court Monday.

1995-2000 - States deregulate power markets to give customers choice of supplier.

2000-2001 - California and other western U.S. states experience power crisis that costs customers up to $45 billion, as well as lost economic activity due in part to power and gas market manipulation.

December 2001 - Enron enters bankruptcy due to accounting scandal and accusations of power and gas market manipulation.

2001-2003 - Numerous energy marketers, such as the former Enron, Mirant, El Paso and Dynegy, pull out of U.S. power and gas markets following the Western electricity crisis due to credit concerns and allegations of market manipulation.

2003 - Blackout leaves 55 million in eight U.S. Northeast and Midwest states and Ontario in Canada in the dark.

2001-2004 - Brian Hunter is a U.S. natural gas trader at Deutsche Bank

2004 - Amaranth, a Connecticut-based hedge fund, hires Hunter.

July 2005 - In response to Western energy crisis and Northeast Blackout, U.S. Congress passes Energy Policy Act of 2005, significantly increasing penalties the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) can impose for market manipulation and reliability violations to $1 million per day per violation from the prior cap of $10,000 a day.

October 2005 - FERC and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) agree to work together on market manipulation cases.

2005-2006 - After making significant profits in gas markets after the major disruptions suffered as a result of hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005, Hunter becomes Amaranth’s head gas trader and president of Amaranth Advisors in Calgary, Alberta, from Oct. 2005-Sept. 2006. Hunter was paid roughly $100 million in 2005.

April 2006 - FERC’s market oversight staff observes “anomalies” in the price of NYMEX gas futures linked to Amaranth’s trades.

May 2006 - FERC informs CFTC of the NYMEX anomalies.

June 2006 - FERC starts non-public investigation of Amaranth, subsequently working in close cooperation with the CFTC.

September 2006 - Amaranth suffers extensive losses estimated at about $5 billion in gas trading and starts liquidating fund.

April 2007 - CFTC issues a notice to Amaranth regarding a possible enforcement action for alleged manipulation.

June 2007 - FERC staff informs Amaranth it recommended the FERC Commission approve an enforcement action against the hedge fund because the company’s manipulation of the NYMEX gas futures affected physical prices.

July 2007 - Before FERC publicly pursues Amaranth, Hunter sought to block FERC from acting in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, arguing FERC lacks jurisdiction over commodity futures markets. The court rules against Hunter.

July 2007 - CFTC files suit against Amaranth and Hunter on July 25 in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. The CFTC sought to bar defendants from futures trading and requested relief in an amount not to exceed $130,000 or triple the monetary gain for each violation.

July 2007 - FERC issues order to show cause and proposed penalties totaling at least $278 million on July 26, one day after the CFTC filed its case.

November 2008 - Amaranth enters settlement discussions with FERC and CFTC. Hunter continues to fight allegations.

August 2009 - Amaranth settles with CFTC and FERC for civil penalty of $7.5 million, leaving Hunter as the only defendant.

April 2011 - FERC orders Hunter to pay $30 million.

November 2011 - Hunter petitions the U.S. Court of Appeals for District of Columbia Circuit to review FERC’s decision.

January 2012 - U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York stays the CFTC case against Hunter pending resolution of the Hunter versus FERC case in the U.S. Court of Appeals in the District of Columbia.

February 2013 - FERC and Hunter argue case before U.S. Court of Appeals. The CFTC intervened in the case to support the CFTC’s exclusive jurisdiction over commodity futures markets.

March 2013 - U.S. Court of Appeals dismissed FERC’s case finding FERC did not have jurisdiction to fine Hunter because the CFTC has exclusive jurisdiction over commodity futures markets.

April 2013 - With FERC case over, New York federal court lifts stay on CFTC’s case against Hunter.

May 2013 - CFTC seeks mediation and court sets trial date for Nov. 12, 2013.

2013-2014 - Court moves trial date from November 2013 to February and then October 2014 as parties work on settlement.

September 2014 - Hunter agrees to a permanent trading ban and pay a $750,000 civil penalty to settle the CFTC case.