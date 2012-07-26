FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDA approves Amarin's heart pill
#Health News
July 26, 2012 / 11:23 PM / in 5 years

FDA approves Amarin's heart pill

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Amarin Corp said U.S. health regulators approved its heart drug Vascepa to treat patients with high levels of triglycerides.

The drug maker said in a statement that it was keeping its options open for a partnership on the drug, selling the drug on its own and even a sale of the company.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Vascepa capsules as an adjunct to diet to reduce triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Triglycerides is a blood fat that contributes to heart disease alongside cholesterol.

Approval of the drug, formerly known as AMR101, makes it a competitor for GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s big-selling heart pill Lovaza.

Vascepa and Glaxo’s Lovaza, both contain omega-3 fatty acids -- the heart-protecting chemicals found in fish oil.

Last week, the Irish company had accidentally put up a website showing that the drug was approved, sending its shares up.

The company’s shares, which have remained flat since the erroneous publication of the approval, closed up 5 percent at $15.31 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Esha Dey and Vidya P L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
