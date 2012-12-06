Amarin raises $100 million to help launch heart drug

(Reuters) - Biopharmaceutical company Amarin Corp Plc said it raised $100 million in non-equity financing that will help it form a sales force to launch its heart drug Vascepa.

Amarin shares, however, fell 22 percent after the bell as the company did not announce a sale or a partnership to market the drug, as some investors had expected.

“This transaction provides Amarin with non-dilutive capital that will ensure our ability to fully execute on the Vascepa product launch while continuing our strategic partnership discussions,” CEO Joseph Zakrzewski said in a statement.

The company said it will hire 250 to 300 sales professional to launch Vascepa in the first quarter of 2013.