FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Amaya taps Barclays to review pending buyout proposal from CEO
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
February 8, 2016 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

Amaya taps Barclays to review pending buyout proposal from CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

David Baazov, president and chief executive officer of gaming company Amaya Inc, stands prior to their annual general meeting in Montreal, June 22, 2015. Reuters/Christinne Muschi

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada’s Amaya Inc, operator of online gambling website PokerStars, said on Monday that a special committee of its board has tapped Barclays to review an expected all-cash offer from its Chief Executive David Baazov.

Earlier this month, Amaya disclosed that it had received a non-binding proposal from Baazov to take the company private for C$21 a share.

The company said the special committee has also engaged Blake, Cassels & Graydon as its legal advisor in connection with the notice received from Baazov.

The special committee said it has yet to receive a formal bid and that there can be no assurance that Baazov’s notice will result in a formal bid or offer.

Baazov has indicated in a regulatory filing that he had recently begun preliminary discussions with a small number of potential investors and it was his intention, subject to certain contingencies, to submit a formal proposal at or about the end of February.

Amaya shares were down 35 Canadian cents at C$18.65 in early trading in Toronto on Monday.

Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.