FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Amaya's ex-CEO ends talks to buy company
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
World
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 20, 2016 / 12:37 PM / 8 months ago

Amaya's ex-CEO ends talks to buy company

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo of gaming company Amaya Inc is seen at its head office in Montreal June 22, 2015.Christinne Muschi

(Reuters) - Amaya Inc's founder David Baazov said on Tuesday he had ended talks to buy the Canadian online gambling company because some shareholders were demanding a higher premium.

Amaya's U.S.-listed shares fell about 3 percent to$14 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

Baazov, Amaya's former chief executive, offered to buy the company in mid-November in a deal valued at about $4.1 billion. Including debt and transaction costs, the deal was for $6.7 billion.

Baazov in late November said he would seek new funding for the portion of the offer he was financing along with a consortium of investors after KBC Aldini Capital denied its involvement in the deal.

KBC was one of four investors named by Baazov as his backers. The others were the Head & Shoulders Global Investment Fund, Hong Kong-based Goldenway Capital and Ferdyne Advisory, which is registered in the British Virgin Islands.

Baazov and the four funds were to have financed $3.65 billion of the deal.

Amaya, which owns gambling websites PokerStars and Full Tilt, said in February it had received a non-binding proposal from Baazov to take the company private for C$21 per share ($15.66). Baazov, who owns 17 percent of Amaya, increased his offer to C24 per share in November.

Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Martina D'Couto

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.