FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Amaya raises 2016 adjusted profit forecast
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
January 20, 2017 / 12:59 PM / 7 months ago

Amaya raises 2016 adjusted profit forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of gaming company Amaya Inc is seen at its head office in Montreal June 22, 2015.Christinne Muschi/File photo

(Reuters) - Canada's Amaya Inc AYA.TO raised its 2016 adjusted profit forecast, citing better-than-expected results in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, helped by its casino games and a successful relaunch in Portugal.

The gambling website operator now expects 2016 adjusted profit of $364 million-$374 million, higher than its previous forecast of between $344 million and $354 million.

Amaya, which owns gambling websites PokerStars and Full Tilt, also raised its 2016 adjusted earnings forecast to a range of $1.87-$1.92 per share from $1.78-$1.83.

The company said it expects revenue of $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion for 2016, as compared with its previous forecast of $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion.

"We anticipate that 2016 will be a record year of revenues for Amaya," said CEO Rafi Ashkenazi in a statement.

Amaya also said Chief Financial Officer Daniel Sebag would retire later this year once his successor is identified and appointed.

Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.