Amazon's Bezos rescued by Ecuador Navy due to kidney stone: report

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Amazon.com (AMZN.O) founder Jeff Bezos was airlifted from a cruise ship by the Ecuadorian Navy after suffering a kidney stone attack on January 1, according to the website Galapagos Digital.

The website, citing Ecuadorian newspapers and blogs such as El Universo and El Comercio, said Bezos was flown by helicopter to his private jet on Baltra Island.

Representatives for Amazon and the Ecuadorian Navy did not respond to requests for comment.