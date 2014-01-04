FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amazon's Bezos rescued by Ecuador Navy due to kidney stone: report
January 4, 2014 / 11:01 PM / 4 years ago

Amazon's Bezos rescued by Ecuador Navy due to kidney stone: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos demonstrates the Kindle Paperwhite during Amazon's Kindle Fire event in Santa Monica, California September 6, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Amazon.com (AMZN.O) founder Jeff Bezos was airlifted from a cruise ship by the Ecuadorian Navy after suffering a kidney stone attack on January 1, according to the website Galapagos Digital.

The website, citing Ecuadorian newspapers and blogs such as El Universo and El Comercio, said Bezos was flown by helicopter to his private jet on Baltra Island.

Representatives for Amazon and the Ecuadorian Navy did not respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
