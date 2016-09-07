FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 7, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

Amazon to start restaurant deliveries in London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Amazon boxes are seen stacked for delivery in the Manhattan borough of New York City, January 29, 2016.Mike Segar/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Amazon said it would start delivering meals from restaurants direct to customers in some parts of London, the newest entrant to an increasingly competitive market which includes Just Eat, UberEats and Deliveroo.

Amazon said in a statement on Wednesday that its "Amazon Restaurants" service would be available to subscribers of its Prime delivery scheme and that delivery would be free for orders over 15 pounds ($20).

Mopeds and bicycles sporting either the Just Eat, UberEats or Deliveroo logos are an increasingly common sight on London's streets as the city's residents use the services for restaurant meals without having to leave their homes.

(This version of the story has been refiled to fix typo)

Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
