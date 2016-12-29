FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Amazon looks to the sky to store products
December 29, 2016 / 5:19 PM / 8 months ago

Amazon looks to the sky to store products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Amazon boxes are seen stacked for delivery in the Manhattan borough of New York City, January 29, 2016.Mike Segar/File Photo

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has filed for a patent to use airships to store products and serve as a base for delivery-drones.

The patent application was filed two years ago but was spotted only on Wednesday by Zoe Leavitt, an analyst at technology data and research firm CB Insights.

According to the patent filing, drones launched from the so-called "airborne fulfillment centers" (AFCs) would use far less power than those launched from the ground.

The AFCs would hover at about 45,000 feet (13,700 meters) and be restocked and resupplied by "shuttles or smaller airships." bit.ly/2ihP1AU

Amazon, which was not immediately available for comment, has laid out plans to start using drones for deliveries next year.

Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr

