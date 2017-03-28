FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Amazon launches store-pick grocery service in Seattle
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
March 28, 2017 / 3:55 PM / 5 months ago

Amazon launches store-pick grocery service in Seattle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque, northern France, February 20, 2017.Pascal Rossignol

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc launched AmazonFresh Pickup service from two locations in Seattle, as the online giant attempts to crack into the multi-billion dollar grocery market dominated by retail giants such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

AmazonFresh Pickup, currently open only to employees, allows users enrolled in its Prime service, to drive in and pick up groceries from the pick up locations.

Amazon Prime members can place the order online and choose a time for the pick up, the company said on Tuesday. The company will keep the order bagged. (bit.ly/2nr0nVK)

The company also delivers groceries to homes under its AmazonFresh service.

Amazon also has a physical book store in Seattle, as well as pop-ups at malls where it displays Amazon devices such as the Kindle.

(The story corrects to remove reference to brick-and-mortar store in paragraph 1. Also removes "grocery store opened last year" in paragraph 2)

Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.