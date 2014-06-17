FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AT&T to be exclusive carrier for Amazon smartphone - WSJ
June 17, 2014 / 11:55 AM / 3 years ago

AT&T to be exclusive carrier for Amazon smartphone - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An At&T logo is seen atop a store in Beverly Hills, California August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

(Reuters) - AT&T Inc will exclusively carry Amazon.com Inc’s long-rumored smartphone that is expected to be launched on Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the plans.

Amazon.com revived speculation about its next major product earlier this month, using a mysterious YouTube video and website post to announce a June 18 “launch event” in Seattle to be hosted by Chief Executive Jeff Bezos.

The Journal and several tech blogs have reported that Amazon may be working on a phone with a three-dimensional display.

AT&T was the exclusive partner of Apple Inc when it launched the iPhone in 2007.

Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr

