Employees of Amazon India are seen behind a glass bearing the company's logo inside its office in Bengaluru, India, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

LONDON (Reuters) - Amazon.com said on Thursday it planned to open a new fulfillment center in Britain, creating 500 new jobs over three years, as the e-commerce company expands its European business.

The jobs are part of Amazon’s plans to create 2,500 jobs in the United Kingdom this year.