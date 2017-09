An Amazon logo is seen on a worker's jacket at an Amazon Fulfilment Center in Wroclaw, Poland December 3, 2015, during the busy holiday shopping season. Picture taken December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), the world’s largest e-commerce company, said on Wednesday its board authorized a $5 billion share buyback program.

The buyback replaces the $2 billion repurchase program approved in 2010. The company had $763 million remaining under the previous plan.

The company’s shares rose 1.5 percent to $498 in after-hours trading.