Amazon renews credit card deal with JPMorgan

Amazon boxes are seen stacked for delivery in the Manhattan borough of New York City, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc, the world’s No. 1 online retailer, has renewed its long-running credit card relationship with JPMorgan Chase & Co, a spokesman for Amazon said on Thursday.

The Amazon Chase credit card, which runs on Visa Inc’s payment network service, provides shoppers on Amazon.com with instant savings of 3 percent, amongst other benefits.

The Amazon spokesman declined to elaborate on details of the renewed relationship with JPMorgan.

At least one other card issuer was also interested in a tie-up with Amazon for payment cards, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier in the day, citing people familiar with the matter.

A JPMorgan spokeswoman declined to comment.