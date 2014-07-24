Amazon spending more than $100 million on original content in third-quarter

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is spending more than $100 million on original video content in the third quarter, considerably higher than its spending a year ago and in the second quarter, Chief Financial Officer Tom Szkutak said on Thursday.

The largest U.S. online retailer, which also reported a larger-than-expected second-quarter loss Thursday, is beefing up its digital content. It recently approved pilots for a number of original television shows for its Prime Video service.

Szkutak told analysts during a call that members of Amazon’s Prime membership program are increasingly streaming free videos online. Eventually those customers buy digital videos and other digital content as well, he added.