Whole Foods says hacking incident resolved
October 20, 2017 / 6:47 PM / a day ago

Whole Foods says hacking incident resolved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc’s (AMZN.O) Whole Foods Market said on Friday it had replaced affected point-of-sale systems at venues located within some stores where payment card information had been stolen.

FILE PHOTO: The Whole Foods Market in Superior, Colorado, United States July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

The upscale grocer last month disclosed card information had been stolen from taprooms, restaurants and other venues located within some of its stores.

Whole Foods, which Amazon recently purchased for $13.7 billion, said transactions on Amazon.com had not been impacted.

The investigation found unauthorized software was present on the point-of-sale systems at certain venues, the company said.

Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

