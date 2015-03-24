Amazon's Twitch says its site may have been hacked

(Reuters) - Amazon Inc’s Twitch unit said on Monday there may have been unauthorized access to some of its user account information, according to the live streaming gaming network’s official blog.

Twitch said it had expired passwords and stream keys, and disconnected accounts from Twitter and YouTube to protect the users.

As a result, the consumers will be prompted to create a new password the next time they try to log into their Twitch account, according to a message on its official blog. (bit.ly/1C5okmS)

Amazon bought Twitch Interactive last year for $970 million, beating out a rival bid from Google Inc.