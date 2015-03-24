FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amazon's Twitch says its site may have been hacked
#Technology News
March 24, 2015 / 2:15 AM / 2 years ago

Amazon's Twitch says its site may have been hacked

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Amazon Inc’s Twitch unit said on Monday there may have been unauthorized access to some of its user account information, according to the live streaming gaming network’s official blog.

Twitch said it had expired passwords and stream keys, and disconnected accounts from Twitter and YouTube to protect the users.

As a result, the consumers will be prompted to create a new password the next time they try to log into their Twitch account, according to a message on its official blog. (bit.ly/1C5okmS)

Amazon bought Twitch Interactive last year for $970 million, beating out a rival bid from Google Inc.

Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
