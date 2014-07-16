FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Amazon ponders Netflix-like service for ebooks: report
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 16, 2014 / 6:24 PM / 3 years ago

Amazon ponders Netflix-like service for ebooks: report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A box from Amazon.com is pictured on the porch of a house in Golden, Colorado July 23, 2008. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is considering a new e-book subscription service called “Kindle Unlimited,” that aims to replicate popular video-streaming models for the digital books market, according to several online reports and a test page that briefly appeared on the Internet retailer’s website.

The page, spotted by tech blog Gigaom but since taken down, touted a service that for $9.99 a month, would grant unlimited access to more than 600,000 titles including popular books “Life of Pi,” and “Water for Elephants,” as well as blockbuster franchises like the “Hunger Games,” and “Lord of the Rings.”

A brief promotional message described the service as available “on any device.” Other details remained unclear, however, and Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Unlike video streaming, which is dominated by services such as Netflix Inc and Amazon’s own Instant Video, few on-demand, buffet-type options exist for digital readers beyond smaller players such as Sribd. Netflix, for instance, charges several dollars per month for unlimited streaming of movies and TV programs.

Amazon is also investing heavily in digital content and Kindle devices to stream that content. It is currently engaged in difficult negotiations with publishers Hachette Book Group and Simon & Schuster over e-book pricing, according to industry sources.

Reporting by San Francisco newsroom, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.