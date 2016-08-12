FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Amazon's new UK distribution center to create 500 jobs in 2017
August 12, 2016 / 12:51 PM / a year ago

Amazon's new UK distribution center to create 500 jobs in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Amazon.com's logo is seen at Amazon Japan's office building in Tokyo, Japan, August 8, 2016.Kim Kyung-Hoon - RTSLR6W

LONDON (Reuters) - Online retailer Amazon plans to create 500 new jobs when it opens another distribution center in northern England next year, it said on Friday.

The new jobs are in addition to the 3,500 Amazon has announced it expects to create in Britain in 2016, spanning head office, research and development centres, customer service centres, a fashion photography studio, Amazon Web Services and distribution centres.

Those jobs will take Amazon's total full-time permanent employees to over 15,500 by the end of 2016.

The new center opening in 2017 will be the firm's third one in Doncaster.

Amazon's new UK manager Doug Gurr said in July Britain's decision to leave the European Union had not affected its investment plans for the country.

Reporting by James Davey; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
