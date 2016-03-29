FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Amazon agrees to pay fine for wage law violation by contractor
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
March 29, 2016 / 10:10 PM / 2 years ago

Amazon agrees to pay fine for wage law violation by contractor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Amazon boxes are seen stacked for delivery in the Manhattan borough of New York City, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc agreed to pay over $80,000 in dues and fines after a delivery contractor of the online retailer failed to pay employee wages, Massachusetts’ attorney general said.

The contractor, VHU Express, was hired by Amazon to provide delivery services for two warehouses in Massachusetts.

An investigation found that VHU and its owner Lisa Bythewood had not paid 52 employees for delivering Amazon packages between December 2015 and February 2016, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement. (1.usa.gov/1Su98aE)

“We have ended our relationship with the company and are taking action to ensure impacted drivers are receiving payment for their work,” an Amazon spokeswoman told Reuters on Tuesday.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.