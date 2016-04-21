Amazon launches Fire tablet in three new colors with higher storage

The new Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is displayed during a media event introducing new Amazon products in San Francisco, California September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc has launched its Fire tablet in three new colors with higher internal storage.

The online retailer said it would start selling Fire in magenta, blue and tangerine from Thursday in addition to the original black color.

The device will now be available with storage capacity of 8 GB and 16 GB, priced at $49.99 and $69.99, respectively.

Amazon also launched the Fire Kids edition with a green kid-proof case. The 8 GB variant is priced at $99.99 and the 16 GB version at $119.99.