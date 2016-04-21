FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Amazon launches Fire tablet in three new colors with higher storage
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
April 21, 2016 / 2:05 PM / in a year

Amazon launches Fire tablet in three new colors with higher storage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The new Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is displayed during a media event introducing new Amazon products in San Francisco, California September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc has launched its Fire tablet in three new colors with higher internal storage.

The online retailer said it would start selling Fire in magenta, blue and tangerine from Thursday in addition to the original black color.

The device will now be available with storage capacity of 8 GB and 16 GB, priced at $49.99 and $69.99, respectively.

Amazon also launched the Fire Kids edition with a green kid-proof case. The 8 GB variant is priced at $99.99 and the 16 GB version at $119.99.

Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.