January 14, 2016 / 11:08 PM / 2 years ago

Amazon China registers to provide ocean freight services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A box from Amazon.com is pictured on the porch of a house in Golden, Colorado in this file photo dated July 23, 2008. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - Online retailer Amazon.com Inc’s (AMZN.O) China division has registered to provide ocean freight services, which allows it to coordinate shipments between China and the United States, according to a Federal Maritime Commission filing.

A freight forwarder organizes shipments from a supplier in one region and ships them to customers in faraway countries.

(This version of the story corrects lede to say Amazon China registered to provide freight services, not received a license to do so.)

Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Siddharth Cavale

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
