Amazon China registers to provide ocean freight services

(Reuters) - Online retailer Amazon.com Inc’s (AMZN.O) China division has registered to provide ocean freight services, which allows it to coordinate shipments between China and the United States, according to a Federal Maritime Commission filing.

A freight forwarder organizes shipments from a supplier in one region and ships them to customers in faraway countries.

